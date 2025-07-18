All 49ers

The 49ers Place Ricky Pearsall on Physically Unable to Perform List

This is disappointing.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 49ers just placed Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk on the Physically Unable to Perform List for the start of training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which means both of them are expected to miss some time this summer. Both of them can be activated to the 90-man roster whenever they're healthy enough to participate.

For Aiyuk, this news comes as no surprise. He's still rehabbing a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and isn't expected to practice at all during training camp. He might even start the season on the PUP List, which means he would have to miss the first four games.

But Pearsall was supposed to be healthy for the start of camp. He missed all of OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury. But on June 10, when head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked point blank about Pearsall's injury, here's what Shanahan said: "Ricky had a hamstring, nothing serious. He is really pretty good now. We’re just being safe, so he’ll be good by training camp."

I guess not.

Ricky Pearsall to miss the start of training camp with a hamstring injury

It's clear that we essentially know nothing about Pearsall's injury. The 49ers deliberately have kept us in the dark, just as they did last offseason with Christian McCaffrey.

When McCaffrey initially got injured during training camp last year, the 49ers said he had a calf injury and that he could play if they had a game that week. They assured us he'll be ready for Week 1. He assured us he'd be ready by Week 1. But when Week 1 rolled around, he wasn't ready. Then he missed the next seven games.

So, we know the 49ers aren't particularly transparent when it comes to injuries to their most important players. And Pearsall is extremely important, considering he was their first-round pick last year and he's replacing Deebo Samuel, whom they traded to the Washington Commanders.

We'll find out more about Pearsall's injury when Shanahan speaks to the media next week. Or, we won't find out more when Shanahan speaks. That all depends on Shanahan's willingness to reveal the truth.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

