The 49ers Place Ricky Pearsall on Physically Unable to Perform List
This is disappointing.
The 49ers just placed Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk on the Physically Unable to Perform List for the start of training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which means both of them are expected to miss some time this summer. Both of them can be activated to the 90-man roster whenever they're healthy enough to participate.
For Aiyuk, this news comes as no surprise. He's still rehabbing a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and isn't expected to practice at all during training camp. He might even start the season on the PUP List, which means he would have to miss the first four games.
But Pearsall was supposed to be healthy for the start of camp. He missed all of OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury. But on June 10, when head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked point blank about Pearsall's injury, here's what Shanahan said: "Ricky had a hamstring, nothing serious. He is really pretty good now. We’re just being safe, so he’ll be good by training camp."
I guess not.
Ricky Pearsall to miss the start of training camp with a hamstring injury
It's clear that we essentially know nothing about Pearsall's injury. The 49ers deliberately have kept us in the dark, just as they did last offseason with Christian McCaffrey.
When McCaffrey initially got injured during training camp last year, the 49ers said he had a calf injury and that he could play if they had a game that week. They assured us he'll be ready for Week 1. He assured us he'd be ready by Week 1. But when Week 1 rolled around, he wasn't ready. Then he missed the next seven games.
So, we know the 49ers aren't particularly transparent when it comes to injuries to their most important players. And Pearsall is extremely important, considering he was their first-round pick last year and he's replacing Deebo Samuel, whom they traded to the Washington Commanders.
We'll find out more about Pearsall's injury when Shanahan speaks to the media next week. Or, we won't find out more when Shanahan speaks. That all depends on Shanahan's willingness to reveal the truth.