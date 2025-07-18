The 49ers Place Starting Offensive Lineman on Non-Football Injury List
This is a bummer.
After losing starting offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore, the 49ers are counting on certain backups to step up this year. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they just announced that they've placed projected starting left guard Ben Bartch on the Non-Football Injury List today.
Keep in mind, Bartch was healthy and on the field during minicamp in June, so he must have injured himself away from the 49ers facility some time between minicamp and now. The 49ers haven't said what exactly the injury is, because they don't have to.
These offseason injuries are not uncommon, considering players train extremely hard year-round. And we don't know the severity of the injury. For all we know, the 49ers will activate Bartch to the 90-man active roster tomorrow -- they can activate him at any time.
All we know is that Bartch is injured right now, and that he has been injured quite a bit in the past. Last year, he started two games for the 49ers at left guard. In the second game, he injured his ankle and missed the rest of the season. Now, the 49ers are counting on him to stay healthy for 17 games and the playoffs if they make it that far. Good luck.
While Bartch is out, the 49ers' left guards will be Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj, which means the 49ers don't have a starting-caliber left guard. Perhaps they'll go sign one, considering Brandon Scherff is still available.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, they have to extend Jauan Jennings before they sign an offensive lineman.
Hopefully for their sake, Bartch's injury is nothing serious.