49ers Projected to Sign this Offensive Lineman Next Offseason

Let's look ahead to next year.

Parker Hurley

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
While everyone has their eyes set on the upcoming 2025 season, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report decided to look past that. In a recent article that suggests one free agent addition for the upcoming offseason, Ballentine has the San Francisco 49ers signing Connor McGovern from the Buffalo Bills. 

Should the San Francisco 49ers sign Connor McGovern next offseason?

The idea makes sense on paper. San Francisco has not had a dominant center for years, and they have shuffled through a few to try to get there. Brendel is older than McGovern, but McGovern is more experienced with more overall snaps and better overall play. 

PFF grades are not everything, but McGovern posted a 69.6 offensive grade while Brendel was at 65 last season. As noted, Kyle Shanahan can raise the level of play, so he may even get more out of McGovern. If that is the case, we are talking about a significant upgrade. 

The issue comes down to whether or not this is a scheme fit. If you know Shanahan, you know he runs a heavy zone-based offensive rushing attack. McGovern has been in more of a split scheme, but if anything, he leans more towards being a gap blocker, who is best in man blocking systems. 

Last season, McGovern ran just 45.8% of his snaps in a zone blocking system, per PFF. In 2023, the Bills ran zone just 29.5% of the time with McGovern, and for his career, just 43.9% of his snaps were in that scheme. 

Meanwhile, Jake Brendel had 65.9% of his snaps come in a zone scheme last year, and 58.9% the year prior. For his career, he is at 59.9%. So, when it comes to Madden Ratings or PFF grades, this looks like an obvious upgrade. However, if you are looking at the human aspect, the scheme fit and how McGovern would make sense in the offense, this is not the greatest decision the 49ers can make. 

When suggesting the 49ers now have to pay more for a player who does not fit the scheme, it gets questionable. The article mentions that Buffalo is starting to get into a bad cap spot, but San Francisco just paid Brock Purdy is making tough salary cap decisions as well. Throwing money at McGovern may not be wise.

They are going to need to upgrade the center position next offseason, though. Do they get desperate and go after McGovern or do they look to the draft?

