49ers Provide Discouraging News on Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey exited the game against the Bills early in the second quarter with a knee injury and didn't return.

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey was having a resurgent game against the Buffalo Bills. He finally looked like the player who was supposed to be the savior of the San Francisco 49ers.

And then, he exited the game with a knee injury early in the second quarter. McCaffrey would not return to the game after that. Initially, the fear was that it was his Achilles. He took a handoff on a stretch run play to the right side of the offensive line.

McCaffrey went to the ground after taking a few steps, which indicated he was in pain or restricted. So, of course, the Achilles is the knee-jerk reaction given the sequence. He had been dealing with it all season long before returning in Week 10, so it made sense that's what it was, especially with his workload.

However, it is not his Achilles that suffered anything. And now clarity has been gained after the 49ers provided discouraging news on McCaffrey's injury. He suffered a PCL injury that will have him sidelined for at least a few weeks and could possibly rule him out for the season. It occurred after he broke off an 18-yard run that was close to being a house call if he didn't get shoestring tackled.

So, the 49ers may have seen the last of McCaffrey in 2024. If that is the case, McCaffrey finishes the year with four games played, running the ball 50 times for 202 yards and no touchdowns. As a receiver, he tallied 15 catches for 146 yards. Not too shabby for a guy coming off Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

You can't help but feel sorry for McCaffrey. He started to look like he was hitting his stride against the Bills. This game would've been looked back on as the one that kickstarted momentum for McCaffrey and possibly the offense.

Unfortunately, he gets his season potentially ended right when he was on the cusp.

