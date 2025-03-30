49ers QB Brock Purdy Says He Throws Blind 40 Percent of the Time
This was a strange thing to admit during a contract negotiation.
Brock Purdy and his agent want a contract that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. This week, Purdy was interviewed by the Built 4 More Podcast, and unprompted he explained that he throws blind 40 percent of the time.
“So, my quarterback coach Brian Griese, the last couple years, he and I talked about that," Purdy said. "He played 11 years; his dad’s Bob Griese. We got talking about how really it’s 60-40 you can see about 60 percent of the time, and the other 40 percent, you really can’t.
"I mean doesn’t matter how bigger you are—I’m already shorter in stature, yes—but he goes that’s why it’s so important when it comes down to knowing coverages, knowing scheme, where our players are supposed to be, how many steps they’re breaking, and where the ball should be over a certain backer."
Purdy is a smart guy and the points he makes are valid, but he can't speak for all quarterbacks. Clearly, they all threw a certain percentage of their passes blind, but 40 percent seems high. It means Purdy throws blindly to a spot almost half the time. So if you know his tendencies and the tendencies of the 49ers' offensive playcaller, Kyle Shanahan, you can intercept Purdy.
Maybe that's why Purdy's interception percentage has climbed each season he has been in the NFL. In 2022, it was 2.4. In 2023, it was 2.5. And in 2024, it was 2.6. Meanwhile, the league average last season was 2.2.
We all love Purdy's gunslinger mentality, but it gets the 49ers into trouble more than it helps them sometimes.
Just take the checkdown, Brock. Don't force so many passes to receivers you can't even see.