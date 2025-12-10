3 Reasons the 49ers are Facing the Titans at an Unfavorable Time

Facing the Tennessee Titans is about as easy a game as the San Francisco 49ers will have this season.

Not only are the 49ers rested and recharged, but they also get to start their post-Bye Week at home against arguably the worst team in the NFL.

However, the 49ers mustn’t overlook the Titans. In fact, three reasons facing the Titans come at an unfavorable time for the 49ers.

Coming off a Bye Week could be detrimental

The 49ers rode a three-game winning streak entering their Bye Week. As great a feeling as that is, sometimes having a disruption with time off can ruin the moment.

There’s a chance the 49ers are lackadaisical. Disconnecting and locking back in can be challenging. It could cause the 49ers to start the game slowly and miscue a bit.

Throw in the fact that the Titans aren’t an opponent the 49ers can be excited to face, and you have yourself a perfect trap game. The 49ers will have to be mentally strong to avoid drastically overlooking the Titans.

Titans may have restored some confidence

Confidence can do so much for a team, even one as abysmal as the Titans. They’re coming off their second win of the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Granted, beating the Browns isn’t anything special. However, the Titans’ offense did a fine job and had its best performance of the season. They easily could’ve folded by now.

But they went into Cleveland in inclement weather against a fairly elite defense and played well. That can perk the Titans up some and have them playing high against the 49ers.

Tony Pollard is heating up

One of the main reasons the Titans defeated the Browns was thanks to running back Tony Pollard. He torched Cleveland all game long, rushing for a career-high 161 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

That could be just the game Pollard needed to start heating up. Before this game, he hadn’t come close to rushing for 100 yards since Week 2, when he had 92 yards. It’s been a lot of nothing ever since.

For Pollard to rush that strongly against the Browns is nothing short of impressive. Not even the 49ers managed to do that with Christian McCaffrey. Pollard will have a decent chance to have an effective rushing game against the 49ers.

