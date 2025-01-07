49ers QB Coach Brian Griese to Interview to be the Jets Head Coach
The 49ers could lose their quarterbacks coach this offseason.
Brian Griese reportedly will interview with the New York Jets to potentially become their head coach next season. The Jets fired their head coach Robert Saleh a few months ago during the season. Saleh also came from the 49ers and is a terrific defensive coach. Perhaps now the Jets are looking for an offensive coach.
Bad franchises never seem to know what they want.
If they're looking for the next Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings young head coach who's having lots of success, perhaps they feel Griese is similar to him. Like O'Connell, Griese was a quarterback in the NFL, so he understands the position. In addition, Griese has been the 49ers' quarterbacks coach since 2022 and has helped mold Brock Purdy.
But Griese's resume still is relatively thin. O'Connell was an offensive coordinator for two different teams before he became Minnesota's head coach. Griese hasn't been an offensive coordinator or even a passing coordinator yet -- he has been a coach for merely three seasons. He's still green.
And it's unclear how good of a quarterback developer he truly is. Purdy came to the 49ers largely a finished product after starting four seasons at Iowa State. In his first 22 starts, the 49ers won 18 games and his quarterback rating was 114.9.
But in Purdy's past 20 starts, the 49ers have won just nine games and his quarterback rating is 92.7 -- the league average in 2024 was 92.3. Which means Purdy has regressed from an outstanding quarterback to an average one.
I'm guessing Griese isn't going anywhere.