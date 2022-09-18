49ers QB Trey Lance Carted Off the Field with an Ankle Injury

Trey Lance has been carted off in the 49ers matchup with the Seahawks an apparent leg injury. The medical staff placed an aircast on the injured leg of Lance and he has officially been ruled out.

The injury occurred early in the game on the second drive. San Francisco was driving down the field and were poised to score a touchdown following an explosive Deebo Samuel run. Everything was going well for them on that drive until Kyle Shanahan decided to call his THIRD designed run play for Lance. That is when a defender came at him flying and, as Lance was being brought down, got his leg caught up on the tackle.

Jimmy Garoppolo now takes over for the remainder of the game. Freak injuries happen all the time, but I fully blame Shanahan for the injury to Lance. He is NOT a running quarterback. I do not understand why Shanahan wants to run Lance into the ground when that is not his strength nor is that why they drafted him. Lance ran the ball a ton too last week, 13 times to be exact, which is absurd.

Here is my theory from watching back the Week 1 game against the Bears as to why Lance is being ran so much.

Shanahan is running Lance into the ground without disregard because he knows if Lance gets injured that he has Garoppolo to step in easily and keep the offense afloat. Essentially Shanahan could care less if Lance gets injured. I'm sure he will be burdened for Lance the person, but zero remorse running him to the ground for Lance the player.

Pathetic by Shanahan. He is easily to blame for this injury that hopefully is not going to cost Lance his entire 2022 season.