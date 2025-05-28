All 49ers

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Faces Higher Expectations in 2025

For the past three seasons, it was almost impossible to criticize Brock Purdy.

Grant Cohn

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
He was the last pick in the draft and he was playing for $900,000 per season. Anything he gave the 49ers was a bonus. Even if he wasn't truly a top 10 quarterback in the NFL, he still was the biggest bargain in professional sports considering he plays the most important position -- quarterback.

This offseason, the 49ers rewarded Purdy with a five-year, $265 million extension. Now, he'll be criticized in ways he never has been before. Every throw he makes, every decision he makes, every game he plays, he'll be scrutinized. And even if he wins, people will argue whether he's worth his contract.

That's why Bleacher Report says Purdy's biggest challenge this season is higher expectations combined with a weaker supporting cast.

"That’s what big money brings, along with the departures of Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks and Jordan Mason," writes Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon. "Not an easy task for Mr. Irrelevant of 2022."

The 49ers let Banks and Mason in particular leave so they could afford Purdy's extension, so if the rest of the team struggles around Purdy, he'd be partially at fault.

But Purdy just won six games and got a huge contract extension, which suggests he's not the one under the most pressure to perform. Rather, Kyle Shanahan seems to be the one with the most to prove. If he can't put a good team around Purdy while he's making lots of money, maybe the 49ers will find another head coach.

