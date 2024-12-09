49ers-Rams: Dre Greenlaw has a "Chance" to Return
So you're saying there's a chance?
The San Francisco 49ers might have Dre Greenlaw on hand when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 for Thursday Night Football.
"There's a chance," said coach Kyle Shanahan via conference call. "We'll see. I haven't talked to him yet. We'll see when he gets in here tomorrow to see how he's feeling, and how practice goes Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll make our decision then."
Greenlaw has been on the physically unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury 10 months ago in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs when he was coming off of the sideline. It's one of the most bizarre injuries to have witnessed on the grand stage.
Before Week 14 against the Chicago Bears, Shanahan had said that the Rams game is where the 49ers could have Greenlaw back. He reiterates his comments from last week, though he sounded more assured last week than he did on Monday.
"More likely. We haven't decided fully yet, but we'll see how this week goes, but most likely Rams hopefully," said Shanahan.
Maybe I'm reading too much into Shanahan's comments, but going from "most likely Rams" to "there's a chance" sounds like regressed confidence. Greenlaw has been working tirelessly to get back on the field. He's a player the 49ers could really use back. It's more than what he does production-wise.
Greenlaw is a fiery player who can influence his teammates. George Kittle talked in the postgame win over the Chicago Bears about there not being enough urgency out of the 49ers. That won't be an issue on the defense if Greenlaw is back in the lineup.
He has a contagious energy that sets the tone for everyone. Greenlaw could be the perfect player for what the 49ers need right now, especially since they need to win out to give themselves a strong shot at making the playoffs.