Is 49ers @ Rams Week 5 the Best Thursay Night Game of the Season?

Thursday night games generally aren't good.

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meet on the field following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meet on the field following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Teams have had just one day to practice and the players are still sore from the previous game. Game plans are simple and the execution is sloppy.

And yet, we watch anyway, because what else would we do on a Thursday night? Watch regular season basketball? Please.

This year, the 49ers fortunately have just one Thursday night game, and it's Week 5 in Los Angeles against the Rams. CBS Sports recently ranked all the Thursday night games for next season and this one ranked third.

"This is my favorite divisional matchup on the entire 'Thursday Night Football' schedule," writes CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan. "How could it not be? Sean McVay hosting his friend and division rival Kyle Shanahan in an early-season showdown is appointment viewing.

"Last season, L.A. swept the season series, which included the Rams rallying from a 21-7 second-half deficit to take down the Niners in Week 3. As the Rams continue to establish themselves as a powerhouse threat in the NFC with Matthew Stafford, the Niners will look to make an early statement that they're also a force in the conference and ready to rebound following an injury-filled season."

The 49ers used to own the Rams during the regular season. At one point, the 49ers won nine regular season games in a row against them. Are those days over? We'll find out when these teams play each other in Week 5.

As of now, the Rams look to be a year or two ahead of the 49ers in terms of rebuilding.

