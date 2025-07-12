All 49ers

49ers Rank 15th in Pre-Training-Camp NFL Power Rankings

By all accounts, the vibes on the 49ers are good this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) with quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) with quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

By all accounts, the vibes on the 49ers are good this offseason.

They haven't had anyone hold out for a better contract. Only one player is projected to miss Week 1, and that's Brandon Aiyuk. The rest of the roster is refreshed after having a longer offseason than usual.

And yet, Bleacher Report still ranks the 49ers just 15th out of 32 teams heading into training camp.

"The Niners always get the benefit of the doubt because of their coaching staff," writes Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. "However, San Francisco experienced significant roster turnover this offseason, as a way to offset the contract extension signed by quarterback Brock Purdy.

"Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Charvarius Ward, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive linemen Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd are all gone.

"The core pieces of Purdy, tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner remain in place--which means the 49ers are still dangerous."

This is a fair ranking.

When Trent Williams is healthy and Christian McCaffrey is playing like the Offensive Player of the Year, the 49ers are hard to beat. But McCaffrey is 29 now, and he's coming off a brutal season in which he missed 13 games due to bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL -- his days as an elite player probably are over.

And without a dominant McCaffrey, the 49ers simply are a mediocre team at best. We saw that last season, and we saw it in 2022 before they traded for him. He is the reason the 49ers went to the Super Bowl in 2023 and the reason they just paid Brock Purdy the big bucks. Purdy couldn't have been the franchise's savior if they hadn't first traded for McCaffrey.

This season depends on CMC.

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News