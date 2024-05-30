49ers Ranked No. 1 Roster in the NFL by Pro Football Focus
There wasn't too much activity out of the San Francisco 49ers during free agency.
Much of that has to do with the fact that their team is already set with stars. There was no need for them to look for that "splash" free agent when they have a handful of their own stars. And that is exactly why Pro Football Focus listed the 49ers at No. 1 in their roster rankings.
Here is what they had to say regarding their greatest strength.
"San Francisco had three players who ranked inside the top two of their position in overall grade last season —Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. They also had Deebo Samuel, who finished 12th among wide receivers in receiving grade. Simply put, the 49ers are still stacked with offensive weaponry."
The offense is spearheaded by tremendous talent, but the defense got no love from PFF. They failed to mention Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Charvarius Ward as stars. These three players factor heavily into making the 49ers be ranked as the top roster in the NFL.
It is also the other quality starters they have on defense. Deommodore Lenoir proved to be a valiant starter last year who is getting better, then there is Javon Hargrave, the return of Talanoa Hufanga (PFF named as the 49ers' x-factor), and the addition of Leonard Floyd.
So, it isn't a surprise to see the 49ers ranked as the No. 1 roster in the league. But that only confirms the disappointment of them not winning the Super Bowl back in February. This team is practically the same as three months ago and they couldn't get it done.
All this means is that the 49ers have to win it this year because no excuses will be valid for why they cannot finally cross the finish line as champions.