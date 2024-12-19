49ers RB Isaac Guerendo to Miss Week 16 with a Hamstring Injury
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have to start their fourth different running back this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
That's because rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is likely to miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury he suffered this past Thursday night against the Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Guerendo was filling in for Jordan Mason, who's on IR with a high ankle sprain. And Mason was filling in for Christian McCaffrey, who's on IR with a PCL injury.
Now the 49ers most likely will have to start running back Patrick Taylor Jr., who has just 14 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown this season. Or they could move Deebo Samuel to running back full -time, although he wouldn't necessarily qualify as an upgrade over Taylor considering Samuel is averaging a mere 2.8 yards per carry this season.
The 49ers also have rookie running back Israel Abanikanda whom they claimed off waivers two weeks ago. He hasn't carried the ball yet with the 49ers but this week could be his debut now that the 49ers have almost zero chance to make the playoffs.
Which means Guerendo's absence could be a blessing in disguise. The 49ers are a run-first team that struggles to win if it can't control games on the ground, and this Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins is a must-lose. The 49ers need to get as good of a first-round pick as they can so they can retool for next year.
Just lose, baby.