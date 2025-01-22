49ers Rebuild: Available Money and Targets in Free Agency
The Niners have struggled to get free agency right for years. Charvarius Ward is the exception proving the rule. This year what do they have to spend on outside free agents? Cap guru Jason Hurley of 49erscap.com provides the essentials.
THE MONEY
According to Hurley, the 49ers effective cap room going into 2025 should be $63.3 million assuming a cap of $280 million. This includes the cap room carried over from 2024 and $5 million in adjustments, veteran credits, and unmet incentives. Subtract the $15.6 million dead cap hit for Arik Armstead and the Niners cap room is at $47.7 million as free agency begins.
Projected 2025 cap hits from internal signings
Brock Purdy $14 million, this will vary based on his signing bonus. $14M is calibrated to a $70M signing bonus.
Dre Greenlaw $6 million, Pro Football Focus projects a one-year $6M deal. This seems low to me, but Greenlaw carries a high injury risk.
Talanoa Hufanga $12.5 million, again from PFF as part of a 2-year deal. Pittsburgh is also interested in signing Hufanga.
Jauan Jennings a $4 million cap hit on an extension ranging from $12 million to $15 million.
Jordan Mason a $4.9 million cap hit on a 2nd round tender contract.
A high volume of lower-value signings for backups and futures contracts.
$4 million for draft pick signings.
Any players above that end up leaving, add their projected contract to the available budget for outside signings.
Projected 2025 cap savings from internal moves
Javon Hargrave $2.1 million cap savings on June 2nd if the 49ers do not re-sign him.
Fred Warner $13.2 million saved on a $25 million per year extension.
George Kittle $10.5 million saved on a $20 million per year extension.
Money available to sign outside free agents: $38 million-$43 million.
Hurley projects this is a realistic range for what the Niners should have to spend on external free agents. Given this is free agency, it can be highly volatile based on who signs for how much and who leaves. The range is an educated guess and a snapshot in time subject to change.
THE PLAYERS
Niners
The lone 49er rumor in free agency claims the team is interested in signing defensive back D.J. Reed of the Jets, a player the Niners drafted originally. PFF has Reed signing a 3-year $42 million contract at an average annual value of $14 million. Reed is a 5-9/188 DB that can play inside or outside, PFF ranked him 31st in the NFL this year.
Does this make sense? To me, no. Reed is 28, at the age when corners begin to fade. Talented player, but his value is about to drop and a three-year deal carries some risk.
The Faithful
As always fans are thirsty for additions to the offensive line. The price tag is steep. Chiefs guard Trey Smith, four years $82 million per PFF. A phenomenal player but Kyle Shanahan spending that much? He shops for OL free agents at the Dollar Store and this draft is deep at guard.
The People’s Choice award-winner is center Drew Dalman of the Falcons. PFF weighs in at four years $46 million. Cut to Shanahan shaking his head. Yes, he spent on Alex Mack and Weston Richburg and has talked about the importance of center. Yes, Jake Brendel has to be replaced. Mack and Richburg were signed at a time before OL contracts in free agency skyrocketed. Dalman makes sense on the field, but does he make sense to Shanahan at $11.5 million per year? History says no.
Shanahan and OL coach Chris Foerster sung the praises of Matt Hennessy after they signed him late this season. The Niners were interested in drafting Hennessy in 2020. I expect Hennessy and a re-signed Ben Bartch to compete at center, but I do have a well-earned rep as Debbie Downer.
There is one draft hope for fans. Shanahan has always reacted to speed at the Draft Combine. Draft analysts say Georgia center Jared Wilson could break the combine record for centers in the 40. Wilson is one of three centers regarded highly along with Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (2nd) and Jake Majors of Texas (4th-5th). Wilson is considered 3rd-4th but if he produces at Mobile and Indy he could climb into the 2nd round.
Me
To try to add some weight to my take, the guy I wanted last year, and I didn’t have much company, was Jonathan Greenard of Houston. He had 12 sacks for Minnesota this year.
This year I want defensive tackle Poona Ford of the Chargers. Ranked 5th overall by PFF, 7th against the run, 32nd in rushing the passer. The Chargers want to keep him, the Niners would need to overpay to land him. His market value is projected around $9 million. If Ford is too expensive bring back D.J., Jones, who comes in at a more reasonable $3.5 million according to Over The Cap.
I would let Hufanga go and target Andrew Mukuba of Texas in the late 3rd of the draft, freak athlete with ball skills, five interceptions this year with seven passes defensed. He needs to put on muscle but has the necessary instincts.
If not Mukuba, free agency at safety is led by Miami’s Jevon Holland ($19.5M per according to PFF), Camryn Bynum of Minnesota ($14.5M per), Justin Reid of Kansas City ($15.5M per), and the Raiders Tre’von Moehrig ($15M per).