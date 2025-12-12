Why the 49ers Loved the Timing of Their Bye Week

When the San Francisco 49ers’ schedule was revealed in May, it was highlighted just how favorable it was.

However, the downside to their schedule was their Week 14 Bye. Ideally, every team wants its Bye Week in the middle of the season or close to it.

That way, it perfectly divides the rigors of the season in half. Of course, the 49ers were initially disappointed with how late it was. But now, their tune has completely changed.

49ers loved the timing of their Bye Week

“I think the Bye Week came at a perfect time,” Robert Saleh said. “I think our guys were getting a little tired, which probably led to the, you know we had a lot of missed tackles, for example, against Cleveland.

“And a lot of missed tackles towards the end of the year, there's a direct correlation between being tired and missed tackles for football teams throughout the course of the year. So, this Bye Week came at a perfect time.”

Even Christian McCaffrey shared Saleh’s sentiment.

“When you look at the bye early in the year, you're kind of dreading it,” McCaffrey said (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area ). “You know you got to [play] 13 straight [games] or whatever it is.

“But now that it's done and it's happened at the end of the year and [we’re] getting some guys back and getting healthy again, it's a blessing in disguise. My bye -- I rested [and] recovered. And, you know, just tried to get my mind, body and spirit ready to come back here this week and get ready for Tennessee.”

Of all the players on the 49ers who needed the Bye Week the most, it was McCaffrey. The workload he’s had this season is absolutely insane. Now, he gets some perfectly timed rest for the 49ers’ crucial playoff push.

The same goes for the coaches. Saleh surely loved detaching himself a bit from the sport. So did Kyle Shanahan, who didn’t imagine liking the Bye Week given that it’s so late.

“It was different having a Bye this late. I don't know if I'd ever ask for that or wish upon it, but it was kind of nice,” Shanahan said. “Usually, you have your Bye Week early on — So, it was a little different having it in December where it was almost a little more relaxing because you’ve made so much of the season already and excited to get back now for the best time of the year in football.”

It’s unlikely the 49ers will ever want a Bye Week this late again. But for this season, it couldn’t come at a more perfect time.

