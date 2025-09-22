All 49ers

49ers May Have Solved Their Biggest Problem in Win Over Cardinals

This move brought the win home.

Henry Cheal

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In their narrow 16–15 win over NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers may have finally solved their biggest problem.

It was a game that required reliance on one specific aspect, and that was enough to bring home the win for the 49ers.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro converts crucial field-goal match-winner

Eddy Piñeiro
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro makes a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After two long years, the organization moved on from Jake Moody. It was a decision everyone saw coming, and in stepped Eddy Piñeiro, who made an instant impact against the New Orleans Saints by converting both of his field goal attempts in Week 2.

In Week 3 against the Cardinals, Piñeiro faced a stiffer challenge with three field goal attempts, including from 51 and 35 yards. He nailed all three.

San Francisco trailed 15–13 with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. While backup quarterback Mac Jones fantastically led the offense down the field to set up a field goal opportunity, while banged up too, there was likely still a lingering sense of unease as the clock ticked down before the field goal attempt was announced.

Recent missed field goals by Moody had turned these game situations into a kryptonite for the 49ers. Piñeiro, however, showed poise and a very calm demeanour, converting the match-winning kick straight down the middle.

His impeccable performance secured the win and began to erase lingering concerns about the 49ers’ kicking game. Last week’s effort was a positive step, but this game showed he’s prepared for game-deciding moments.

Post-game, he told KNBR simply, "I know I’ve got to make the kick. If I don’t, I probably won’t be here. I'm just happy I’m able to make some kicks, I can be here and enjoy the ride."

Front office made the right call to remove Moody early

Jake Moody
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

For the last time, Moody’s removal was the right call at the right moment. His role had come under serious pressure, and Piñeiro’s instant impact shows the team has found a more than capable replacement.

The reaction from the entire roster after the match-winning play says it all. The celebrations highlighted the team’s determination to keep the momentum going and underscored the hard work that went into securing the victory.

Although the Niners are 3-0 despite what feels like never-ending injuries on both sides of the ball, special teams were a key weakness in 2024. However, that issue has been addressed and now looks much stronger.

The work from Brant Boyer is already apparent. It was a big move to bring him to San Francisco.

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

