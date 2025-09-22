49ers May Have Solved Their Biggest Problem in Win Over Cardinals
In their narrow 16–15 win over NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers may have finally solved their biggest problem.
It was a game that required reliance on one specific aspect, and that was enough to bring home the win for the 49ers.
Kicker Eddy Piñeiro converts crucial field-goal match-winner
After two long years, the organization moved on from Jake Moody. It was a decision everyone saw coming, and in stepped Eddy Piñeiro, who made an instant impact against the New Orleans Saints by converting both of his field goal attempts in Week 2.
In Week 3 against the Cardinals, Piñeiro faced a stiffer challenge with three field goal attempts, including from 51 and 35 yards. He nailed all three.
San Francisco trailed 15–13 with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. While backup quarterback Mac Jones fantastically led the offense down the field to set up a field goal opportunity, while banged up too, there was likely still a lingering sense of unease as the clock ticked down before the field goal attempt was announced.
Recent missed field goals by Moody had turned these game situations into a kryptonite for the 49ers. Piñeiro, however, showed poise and a very calm demeanour, converting the match-winning kick straight down the middle.
His impeccable performance secured the win and began to erase lingering concerns about the 49ers’ kicking game. Last week’s effort was a positive step, but this game showed he’s prepared for game-deciding moments.
Post-game, he told KNBR simply, "I know I’ve got to make the kick. If I don’t, I probably won’t be here. I'm just happy I’m able to make some kicks, I can be here and enjoy the ride."
Front office made the right call to remove Moody early
For the last time, Moody’s removal was the right call at the right moment. His role had come under serious pressure, and Piñeiro’s instant impact shows the team has found a more than capable replacement.
The reaction from the entire roster after the match-winning play says it all. The celebrations highlighted the team’s determination to keep the momentum going and underscored the hard work that went into securing the victory.
Although the Niners are 3-0 despite what feels like never-ending injuries on both sides of the ball, special teams were a key weakness in 2024. However, that issue has been addressed and now looks much stronger.
The work from Brant Boyer is already apparent. It was a big move to bring him to San Francisco.