49ers Recommended to Reunite With Former WR via Trade
The wide receiver position is an overblown need for the San Francisco 49ers.
Could they use another sound player there? Sure. But the 49ers are fine at wide receiver. They need to develop the young players that they have. It's what the coaches get paid to do.
However, Pro Football Network has recommended that the 49ers trade with the New England Patriots for Kendrick Bourne, reuniting the two sides after five years. Here is their explanation.
"Kendrick Bourne is a familiar face, having spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco. He could be a smart addition, whether Aiyuk is ready to go or not. Bourne’s future with the Patriots is somewhat uncertain, especially since the new coaching staff has no attachment to him. Since posting 55 catches and 800 yards in 2021, he hasn’t surpassed 500 receiving yards in a season, and a torn ACL in October 2023 has impacted his availability the past two years.
"With Bourne turning 30 in August and the Patriots already bringing in Diggs and Mack Hollins as veteran presences, his role in New England looks shaky. Bourne is set to earn around $6.5 million this season and is under contract through 2026, though none of the remaining money is guaranteed. Teams reportedly showed interest around the trade deadline a season ago, but nothing ever materialized. Given his limited role and the lack of clarity around his fit within New England’s rebuild, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him moved."
Under no circumstances should the 49ers inquire with the Patriots about Bourne. I get the sentiment of wanting to reunite. He was beloved by Kyle Shanahan and the locker room
But the 49ers don't need another wide receiver added. All of this concern, as expressed by pundits, is completely overblown. Again, the 49ers could use another receiver, but couldn't they use another polished player at almost every position?
What team wouldn't want that? The 49ers need to get Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins going. Give these youngsters the opportunity and help them grow.
They can't keep looking for fill-ins that will stunt the growth of these young receivers. Plus, a fill-in isn't going to benefit Brock Purdy.
He should be connecting with Pearsall, Cowing, and Watkins. Not a player who is most likely going to be a one-year contributor.
Enough with the notion that the 49ers should sign or trade for a receiver. They have enough now. The coaches need to actually do what they are paid for and get these players elevated.