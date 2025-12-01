What the win over the Browns means for the 49ers' big picture

Playing smart, clean football, the 49ers converted three Cleveland mistakes into three touchdowns to win easily, 26-8. The win was the Niners' first in Cleveland in 41 years, and San Francisco may now be just two wins away from the NFC playoffs.

In cold, windy games, special teams can have a greater influence on the outcome, and the Browns' mistakes proved to be fatal. For Kyle Shanahan, an important victory and his second career win over Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Game Balls

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy – His stats are average, 16-29 for 168 yards and a touchdown, but to me, Purdy made a big step forward in his decision making in this game. Facing consistent pressure from the Browns defensive line, Purdy correctly threw the ball away. He never once panicked under pressure and threw the ball into coverage; in all of those situations he made the right decision, and that was huge in this one.

George Kittle – Four catches for 67 yards that set up a touchdown and a field goal. It’s no coincidence that when Kittle was out, the Niners struggled in the red zone, and with him back in their last seven, they have over an 80% touchdown rate on red zone possessions.

Jauan Jennings – Four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown that sealed the win. Key 3rd down catches as well.

Clelin Ferrell – The team leader with nine tackles and two sacks, he’s been the most important mid-season addition.

Malik Mustapha – Seven tackles with big plays in the run game, including a clutch stop on 4th and 1.

Skyy Moore – His 66-yard punt return set up the Niners' first touchdown, the longest punt return by a 49er in 15 years.

Big Picture

Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The 49ers finally enter their bye, having won three straight games through crisp execution in all phases. That Shanahan and Robert Saleh have guided this team to a 9-4 record despite season-ending injuries to several stars speaks to their leadership.

The next man up mindset hasn’t always worked, but this team is 9-4 with all of these injuries for a reason. One aspect the Niners have typically had trouble with is players coming back from injury. That’s been a subtle key to the year. Kittle was out for over a month and is now at an All-Pro level. Trent Williams started the year poorly and is returning to form. Dominic Puni was hurt and is now back to what he showed last year. Purdy responded to a mistake-filled game with one of his smartest. This team is resilient.

December is the money month of the NFL season, and the Niners enter it with confidence and will be well-rested when they next take the field against Tennessee in two weeks. The Titans and then the Colts for the final road game, the Niners will be favored in both. Get the expected wins, and they would need one more win in the final two against Chicago and Seattle at home to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Read more