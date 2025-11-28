Kyle Shanahan explains why this 49ers player has disappeared on offense

The San Francisco 49ers should look into giving Kendrick Bourne more opportunities than he’s had in recent weeks.

Across the past four weeks, he’s managed just eight receptions. That may be because, slowly but surely, offensive weapons like George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall are regaining their sharpness after extended time off due to injuries.

Even so, Bourne played a key role early in the season while working alongside his former New England colleague, Mac Jones. Is this another big factor?

Kyle Shanahan explains why the lack of Kendrick Bourne coverage

Kyle Shanahan revealed on Wednesday why Bourne has been getting so little attention over the past few weeks.

He emphasized that the reduced usage isn’t a reflection of Bourne’s performances but a byproduct of role assignments.

"No, it's just [WR] Ricky [Pearsall] was our starting Z and when he went down, we moved K.B. [Kendrick Bourne] to our starting Z," Shanahan explained to reporters.

"When you're a starter, usually you get the ball a lot more and you get to play a lot more. Ricky has pretty good stamina, so we don't rotate him as much. And D-Rob's [DeMarcus Robinson] done a good job owning our F role.

"So, it's been nothing against K.B., but I don't like that. I'd love to get him out more there more than we have the last two weeks."

Kendrick Bourne likely has stronger connection with Mac Jones

Since Brock Purdy returned to his role as the starter, the Purdy–Bourne chemistry might not be as strong as the Jones–Bourne connection, simply because they haven’t had much time on the field together.

That might not explain all the reasons Bourne isn’t utilized as much, but the chemistry suggests that limited time together on the field could be a factor.

Purdy can always rely on Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to excel in the offense. Still, it’s worth noting that Bourne is having an even better season than initially expected upon his return to San Francisco.

Pearsall has yet to regain full match sharpness following the PCL injury he suffered in Week 4. There’s no cause for concern yet, but his production hasn’t been anywhere near as explosive as it was before.

The 49ers should use this time to get Bourne more involved. It says a lot that, even with very few receptions over the past two weeks, he still has more receiving yards than Pearsall.

