The 49ers release former All-Pro safety after three seasons
This is a bit of a surprise.
The 49ers just announced that they have released one of their longest-tenured defensive backs after placing him on the Non-Football Injury List this Friday.
The defensive back is veteran George Odum, who had been on the team since 2022. Odum started only two games in three seasons for the 49ers, and when he played, their defense struggled. But the 49ers didn't sign him to play defense. Instead, he was one of their core special-teams players. That's how he earned an All-Pro selection in 2020 when he played for the Indianapolis Colts.
Odum will turn 32 in November, so his best days are behind him. And it's no surprise that the 49ers have released him, considering a few months ago they fired the special teams coach who brought him to the 49ers -- Brian Schneider. Odum's time in Santa Clara coincided with Schneider's tenure.
Now, the 49ers' special teams coach is Brant Boyer, who has no ties to Odum. That's why Boyer brought in his own core special teamers -- Luke Gifford, Chazz Suratt, Siran Neal, Dallis Flowers, Thomas Morstead, Greg Joseph and Jon Weeks. In retrospect, Odum probably should have seen this day coming. Perhaps he'll get picked up by the Washington Commanders, who recently signed his former coach, Brian Schneider, as their assistant special teams coordinator.
In three seasons with the 49ers, Odum recorded 50 tackles and five pass breakups. He also was a second-team All Pro in 2022.
He will be missed.