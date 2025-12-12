Kyle Shanahan explains why the 49ers suddenly are contenders

The San Francisco 49ers return from their bye week on Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans.

The team sits at 9–4 entering its crucial final four games, and a playoff place is within reach if it can build on the three-game winning streak it carried into the bye.

Whether a playoff spot for the 49ers is officially secured remains undecided, but the 90% probability the NFL assigned suggests they are just one favorable weekend of results away from confirmation.

Kyle Shanahan suggests NFL playoff format could help 49ers

The 49ers entered their bye week as the No. 7 seed but rose to No. 6 without playing a snap and are now just one game behind the No. 1 seed, their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

Compared to the NBA and MLB, where teams compete in longer, best-of-seven series, Shanahan suggested that the NFL’s one-game playoff format could allow a wider range of teams to reach the Super Bowl. This includes the 49ers, considering they don't have a roster on the same level as the teams with similar records. A clear example is the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have one more loss than the 49ers.

“Yeah, I do think a lot of teams have a chance to win it all. I think that’s pretty similar though to me most years," said Shanahan on Wednesday.

"I mean, anytime you’ve got [Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes and things like that, and you’ve got the [Buffalo Bills QB] Josh Allens and stuff, they’re always the ones that you look at. But, there are a number of other teams, especially when you take guys like that out of the picture that are all capable.

"And when it’s the NFL, which is different than all sports, when it’s one game and not best of seven anybody’s capable of winning.

"Now, you’ve got to be good enough to get to the Playoffs. You’ve got to be good enough to win three, possibly four in a row, which those are the challenges. But, on any given Sunday it’s one game. That’s to me why football’s the best. It’s never about a seven-game series and usually when it’s one game any team can win. In a seven-game series, to me it’s always usually the best team.”

If the 49ers reach the playoffs, they would be a formidable opponent in a one-game scenario. They made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2021 despite significant injuries, and in 2023, with a stronger team, a comeback is well within their reach. Adversity simply doesn't faze them.

