49ers Restructure Javon Hargrave's Contract, Likely to Release Him
The 49ers have too many old player who haven't lived up to their bloated contracts. This offseason, it seems the 49ers will cut at least one of them.
Javon Hargrave recently restructured his contract with the 49ers, according to OverTheCap.com. This restructure will allow the 49ers to release Hargrave with a post-June-1 designation and free up lots of cap space for 2025.
"Per a league source, the 49ers recently restructured the contract of Javon Hargrave for 2025 and 2026 in what looks to be a set up to allow for a post June 1 release next year," writes Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald. "The 49ers reduced Hargrave's base salary from $19.9 million to $2.1 million, dropping Hargrave's salary cap number from $28.105 million to $10.305 million in the process. The original cost to cut Hargrave would have been either $24.86 million on the cap or $28.105 million during free agency if using the June 1. This will allow the team to designate Hargrave as a post June 1 release, count for just $10.3 million on the cap during free agency and then have it drop to and have his cap number count for $8.6 million in 2025 if Hargrave is still hurt and defer $17.485 million to 2026."
First, the 49ers would be smart to release Hargrave. He was a horrible signing in the first place.
But I don't think making him a post-June-1 cut is the smartest move. Deferring more than $17 million in dead cap space to 2026 is not ideal. Just take the full dead cap hit in 2025 and move on.