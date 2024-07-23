49ers Reveal Ricky Pearsall is Nursing a Hamstring Injury
Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list a week ago.
It was the first day of training camp for rookies only, so when the San Francisco 49ers made that move, it raised some concerns. That is because Pearsall was placed on the NFI list without any reason. Well, there is now clarity.
At his press conference for the first day of training camp, John Lynch revealed that Pearsall is nursing a hamstring injury. He did so away from the 49ers' facility, which is why he was placed on the NFI list. As a result, the 49ers are expecting Pearsall to miss the "first block" of training camp.
The "first block" of camp consists of four practices, so Pearsall is set to be out of action for that and the 49ers will go from there to see where he is at. They are in no rush with getting Pearsall out there as hamstring injuries are extremely tricky.
It is the right move to take the cautious route with him. The last thing the 49ers want is for his hamstring to pop back up again and cause him to miss more time. I don't want to create massive concern, but I would be lying if there wasn't at least some.
Hamstring injuries are no joke. They can linger for a portion of camp, if not the entire regular season. Pearsall could be good to go next week, then all of a sudden aggravate it in the second game of the preseason. Basically, this is a terribly unfortunate start for Pearsall who was set to absorb practice reps from Brandon Aiyuk (assuming he doesn't practice).
Hopefully for Pearsall's sake, his hamstring heals up nicely by next week so that he doesn't miss any more time.