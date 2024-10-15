49ers RG Dominick Discusses His Matchup with Chiefs DT Chris Jones
SANTA CLARA -- Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are great, but one of the biggest reasons the 49ers are 0-2 against Kansas City in the Super Bowl is Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The 49ers haven't ever been able to block him. He took over both games in the fourth quarter (and overtime in the second one). The 49ers simply had no answer for him.
Now they have rookie right guard Dominick Puni who's having a Pro Bowl season. He's the best right guard the 49ers have had since Kyle Shanahan has been their head coach. Jones will be the first major test of Puni's career.
Here's what Puni said about Jones Monday in the 49ers' locker room.
Q: What do you think of your upcoming matchup with Chris Jones?
PUNI: "I'm excited for it. Aaron Donald was going to be the first test until he retired. I was really excited to go against him, too. Obviously I know how crazy of a challenge it would have been, but just to say I did it. But Chris Jones is in that echelon, too. He's one of the best D-tackles if not the best one in the league, so I'm excited for it, it's going to be a great matchup and I hope it propels me for the rest of the season."
Q: At what point did you start looking at film of Chris Jones?
PUNI: "Today in meetings. The offensive linemen who have played here have experience against him too, so I've been asking them questions. By the end of the week, I'll have a good feel for what he brings."
Q: What's the first thing that stands out when you watch him?
PUNI: "His playmaking ability. He shows up in big moments. I think that's his x-factor and what he brings to the table."