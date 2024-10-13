49ers Rookie Right Guard Dominick Puni is Having a Pro Bowl Season
The 49ers struck gold in Round 3 of the NFL Draft this year.
They took Dominick Puni, who played every position on the offensive line except right guard in college, and immediately moved him to right guard. Now he's the second-best offensive lineman on the team after future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams.
"It's amazing," Williams said after the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. "I didn't know he didn't play right guard in college. Which is crazy because he literally has the makings of a Pro Bowl player at that position. He's a godsend. He's a really really good kid, really really professional. He gained his teammates' respect just from how he carries himself."
Puni helped seal the victory over the Seahawks with a crucial block during Isaac Guerendo's 76-yard run up the right sideline in the fourth quarter. On that play, Puni made the key block that sprung Guerendo into the open field.
For the past couple seasons, the 49ers have been virtually unable to run the ball to the right side of their formations because their offensive linemen haven't been good enough. Now Puni gives them the ability to run to the right side, which makes the 49ers offense so much more difficult in the stop. In the past, defenses would bring a safety down into the box near Trent Williams anticipating the running back to follow him. Now the 49ers can run away from Williams as they did on the game-winning 76-yard run.
If Puni keeps it up, he'll deserve to go to the Pro Bowl at the end of the season.