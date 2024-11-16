49ers Rookie can be the Next Deommodore Lenoir
Deommodore Lenoir and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday.
This marks the first time the 49ers extended a cornerback that they drafted. It is also the first time they've ever extended anyone midseason. Locking Lenoir in now was a wise move by the 49ers. A ton of credit is deserved for Lenoir who earned the extension thanks to his successful transition to the slot/nickel.
That is exactly what the 49ers are attempting to do with rookie Renardo Green. They are using the same approach with Green as they did with Lenoir. Both players were exclusive outside corners that the 49ers want to see transition and grow some skills as a slot/nickel corner.
However, with Lenoir locked in for the foreseeable future, Green is likely to remain outside. Either way, the path he is taking is similar to Lenoir's. The difference is he is excelling more than Lenoir did in his rookie year. Green can end up being the next Lenoir for the 49ers. He is already picking up the skills to adapt as a slot corner and is demonstrating amazing ability as a starter.
If he keeps this up and continues to ascend, he will be the second cornerback the 49ers drafted and extended under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. The early returns have been sweet so far. It is difficult to not acknowledge the similar path that Green is on. He very well has the makings of following in Lenoir's footsteps but in his way.
“Yeah, I think so. I mean, just the mindset we're talking about," said Kyle Shanahan on the similarities between Green and Lenoir. "Renardo in his rookie year he has got that type. When we drafted Renardo, it’s one of my first notes on him, if I go back to my notes, is he'd rather hit you than get a pick. We want both, but we love guys who are wired that way. Not all corners are wired that way. You’ve got to be able to cover people, but if you can do both, that's what makes a football team better.”
Green has been so good this year that Pro Football Focus has given him an amazing 84.2 grade. What's even more impressive about that grade is it's the third-highest of all cornerbacks. That's absurd for a rookie. The 49ers have locked in one cornerback for the future and now have another one working his way into the same position.
This is a sight for sore eyes since the 49ers have been mediocre with drafting cornerbacks. Usually, they have favored the free agent market to address the position. But now that Lenoir and possibly Green are a success, it will be tough to go back.