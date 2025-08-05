Two 49ers Rookies Have a Prime Chance to Flourish
It’s time for the San Francisco 49ers to reevaluate the running back position.
The depth chart order behind Christian McCaffrey is a pivotal one. These are the players who are going to rotate with him and start if he misses time.
What they need behind McCaffrey is reliability. That should be the top priority, and that is something that the No. 2 running back, Isaac Guerendo, can’t provide.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that Guerrendo will miss a few weeks due to a shoulder injury. This marks the sixth injury since Guerendo has been drafted.
At this point, there is no denying that he is an injury-prone player. The 49ers need to begin to view him differently, as well as the running back depth chart.
Two rookies have a chance to shine
On that depth chart are two rookies who have a prime chance to flourish, Jordan James and Corey Kiner. They can make Shanahaan rethink the depth chart order.
At the very least, they can make a case that they should be in a rotation as the No. 2 running back with Guerendo.
James and Kiner are slated to be the top two running backs for the first two preseason games against the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.
They may be the top two in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers as well, with Guerendo out for three weeks.
The opportunities are plentiful for James and Kiner. Not to mention that the joint practices with the Broncos and Raiders are just as pivotal, if not greater, than the preseason games.
Of course, both of the rookies will need to impress Shanahan and the 49ers coaches. It will be all for naught if they aren’t making plays.
Shanahan isn't easily swayed by rookies or young players, even if they have consecutive days of impressive practices. They will need to be on another level the whole time Guerendo is out.
It will also obviously be a bummer if one of them has to miss time due to an injury. James just returned from a knee injury, which was thankfully minor.
He only had to miss a couple of practices. Now, he is primed for a massive workload alongside Kiner. Patrick Taylor Jr. will also be in the mix.
James and Kiner won’t receive all of the reps because of Taylor, but it is still a sweet increase in opportunities with Guerrendo out.
This is their chance to reshape the depth chart at the running back position.