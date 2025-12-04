Five 49ers Rookies That Have Disappointed Heading Into the Bye Week
Three rookies have been impressive for the San Francisco 49ers this season.
However, there are more than three that have been disappointments. Unlike last year, when the 49ers had more hits than misses, they have some woeful rookies.
LB Nick Martin
Does this actually need explaining? How on earth does a player get taken in the third round as a team’s third pick and barely play? Nick Martin has been a complete whiff this year for the 49ers.
He's the headlining disappointing rookie. Obviously, his career isn’t written off, but it's a terrible start so far. He can't even get on the field. The 49ers should want a redo.
WR Jordan Watkins
You could argue it’s unfair to give an injured player a failing grade. It probably should be an asterisk season. But the fact that Jordan Watkins was getting injured and couldn’t even crack any playing time indicates what Kyle Shanahan thinks of him.
If there was any belief in him helping the 49ers’ offense, he’d be playing, but he’s not. Watkins was supposed to be their downfield threat. Now all he’s threatening is taking up real estate on the sidelines. What a pick.
RB Jordan James
Similar to Watkins, Jordan James had his rookie year derailed due to injury. It’s incredibly unfortunate for him because he had an opening to be Christian McCaffrey’s backup due to Isaac Guerendo getting injured.
Shortly after Guerendo got hurt, James suffered a hand injury. He never came close to an opportunity like that again. And once the 49ers traded for Brian Robinson Jr., he became useless for the team this season.
S Marques Sigle
There was a chance for Marques Sigle to take hold of the starting safety spot and never let it go. He started the season displaying excellent run-defending ability. That was a clear strength of his.
However, Sigle is abysmal in pass coverage. It doesn’t matter how sweet he is at snuffing out the run if he can’t cover. His worst game was by far in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. After that, Sigle saw his snaps decrease, and now he’s become an afterthought.
OL Connor Colby
Another rookie who squandered their starting opportunity was Connor Colby. Left guard Ben Bartch suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve.
Colby got the nod to start with Bartch out, which was a prime chance for him to make a case that he should be the indefinite starter. Unfortunately, Colby was terrible.
He was a complete liability on the offensive line. Now, he can’t even dress up on game days. He’s a project for the 49ers, but also a player who they’re not inclined to keep.
