49ers Rule Jauan Jennings Out Against the Cowboys
Out again.
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out wide receiver Jauan Jennings against the Dallas Cowboys. Jennings is nursing a hip injury that he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. This is the second consecutive game that Jennings has missed with this injury.
It is starting to become a concern, especially with how thin the wide receiver group is. The 49ers lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season after he tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan reassured that Jennings will not need to be placed on Injured Reserve.
That means that Jennings' injury isn't that serious to the 49ers and that he could be back after the Bye Week in Week 10. It's most likely why the 49ers aren't considering Injured Reserve. They have the Bye Week to allow him a week of rest and recovery. So, Jennings will ideally only miss two games.
It's a smart move for the 49ers to allow Jennings to heal up. They can't afford to lose another receiver this season. He is going to be a pivotal player in the offense moving forward with Aiyuk gone for the year. Speaking of receivers, Deebo Samuel is questionable against the Cowboys.
Samuel was dealing with pneumonia earlier in the week and was even hospitalized for it. He was not a participant in Wednesday's practice but was active on Thursday and Friday. Somehow he's made an amazing recovery and will be good to go against the Cowboys on Sunday night.
The same goes for George Kittle. He missed Wednesday's practice because of a foot sprain. The injury occurred against the Chiefs last week. Shanahan was hopeful early in the week that Kittle would be active and sure enough he is.
Here are the rest of the players the 49ers have ruled out: Kevin Givens (groin) and Jake Moody (ankle).
Here are the rest of the player the 49ers have ruled questionable: Deommodore Lenoir (illness) and George Odum (knee).
