All 49ers

49ers Rule Jauan Jennings Out Against the Cowboys

For a second consecutive game, the 49ers will not have wide receiver Jauan Jennings available as he nurses a hip injury.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Out again.

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out wide receiver Jauan Jennings against the Dallas Cowboys. Jennings is nursing a hip injury that he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. This is the second consecutive game that Jennings has missed with this injury.

It is starting to become a concern, especially with how thin the wide receiver group is. The 49ers lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season after he tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan reassured that Jennings will not need to be placed on Injured Reserve.

That means that Jennings' injury isn't that serious to the 49ers and that he could be back after the Bye Week in Week 10. It's most likely why the 49ers aren't considering Injured Reserve. They have the Bye Week to allow him a week of rest and recovery. So, Jennings will ideally only miss two games.

It's a smart move for the 49ers to allow Jennings to heal up. They can't afford to lose another receiver this season. He is going to be a pivotal player in the offense moving forward with Aiyuk gone for the year. Speaking of receivers, Deebo Samuel is questionable against the Cowboys.

Samuel was dealing with pneumonia earlier in the week and was even hospitalized for it. He was not a participant in Wednesday's practice but was active on Thursday and Friday. Somehow he's made an amazing recovery and will be good to go against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The same goes for George Kittle. He missed Wednesday's practice because of a foot sprain. The injury occurred against the Chiefs last week. Shanahan was hopeful early in the week that Kittle would be active and sure enough he is.

Here are the rest of the players the 49ers have ruled out: Kevin Givens (groin) and Jake Moody (ankle).

Here are the rest of the player the 49ers have ruled questionable: Deommodore Lenoir (illness) and George Odum (knee).

Read more: 49ers can Kickstart a Magical Run With Win Over Cowboys

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News