49ers can Kickstart a Magical Run With Win Over Cowboys
The 2024 season hasn't gone at all how the San Francisco 49ers had hoped for.
Starting with three wins and four losses entering Week 8 is abysmal. The first eight weeks of the season were supposed to be a cakewalk for the 49ers. It's been anything but that. The opponents the 49ers have faced haven't been as easy as projected.
But the real reason the 49ers are in this state is because of themselves. They haven't been playing up to their standard in all phases of the game. It has to turn around quickly for them or the season will spiral out of control. Luckily, they have the ultimate bounce-back game to get themselves right.
A matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football is perfect for the 49ers. They have owned the Cowboys since 2021 and it hasn't been close. That should remain consistent this week despite how underwhelming the 49ers have been this season. Plus, the 49ers have to feel some heat on themselves. Losing this game cannot be afforded, which will only increase their intensity.
They need this win to uplift themselves heading into their Bye Week. Not only will it help their morale with a win over the Cowboys, but it can kickstart a magical run. Looking at their schedule, the 49ers have it relatively easy. They emerge from their Bye Week facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers are weakened significantly on offense without their duo of elite receivers.
Defeating them shouldn't be difficult for the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Seahawks... well they're the Seahawks. The 49ers have similar ownership over them as they have with the Cowboys. Pencil that game as a win as well. Suddenly, the 49ers find themselves sitting with a 6-4 record. After the Seahawks, they will face the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills in the following two games.
San Francisco has to go into that two-week gauntlet with a 6-4 record. It is low-hanging fruit for them, but it can only happen if they beat the Cowboys. A win against the Cowboys usually means it will be a dominant one for the 49ers. They can kickstart momentum, which they haven't had at all this season. It is desperately needed from them with their season looking questionable.
Defeat the Cowboys convincingly, then come out of the Bye Week full steam ahead. If they can get to 6-4, they'll look like a fierce team again who will likely be the favorites to defeat the Packers and Bills. From there, the sky is the limit for the 49ers who will probably have Christian McCaffrey back. Once that happens, the 49ers will have saved their season and propelled themselves on a magical run.