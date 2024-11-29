49ers Rule Out Several Key Players for Week 13 vs Bills
The 49ers will need all hands on deck to defeat the Bills in Week 13.
Unfortunately, they will have to make do without some players. The 49ers have ruled out several key players against the Bills. Deommodore Lenoir (knee), Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), Trent Williams (ankle), Aaron Banks (concussion), and Jordan Elliot (concussion) will not be active.
The difficulty of defeating the Bills increases without these players. Bosa and Williams will be out for a second consecutive game as their status continues to be a wait-and-see. The new face on the injury report who popped up for the first time this season is Lenoir.
His absence will sting the 49ers as they have to defend against the second-best quarterback in the NFL Josh Allen. Lenoir has been one of the best defenders and arguably cornerbacks in the NFL this year. He will miss his first game this season due to a knee injury.
The injury occurred in the loss to the Packers in Week 12. Thankfully it isn't considered severe. Lenoir collided knees with another player, so it's being treated as a bone bruise that needs time to alleviate. He likely will be back next week when the 49ers head home to face the Bears.
Being without Lenoir is rough, but the 49ers will be getting back a key defender against the Bills. Charvarius Ward is in line to return and start for the 49ers after missing the last few games. Ward has been away from the team after the passing of his nearly two-year-old daughter.
His return softens the blow of Lenoir being inactive. Dre Greenlaw has also been ruled out of the game, but that isn't surprising. He barely returned to practice this week after spending the last nine months recovering from a torn Achilles. The 49ers surely will take their time bringing him back.