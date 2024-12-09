All 49ers

49ers Running Back Isaac Guerendo has a Foot/Ankle Sprain

The 49ers could be down to their fourth-string running back this Thursday when they face the Rams.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both are on Injured Reserve, and now Isaac Guerendo has a foot/ankle sprain that he suffered in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"We'll evaluate him over the next few days and see if he has a shot," Shanahan said Monday on a conference call.

Doesn't sound too promising.

"He has an ankle sprain," Shanahan explained. "Definitely couldn't go today. We'll see if he can go on Thursday. It's a quick turnaround, so we have to evaluate him hard each day. I will be surprised if he does much tomorrow, but hopefully Thursday will be enough time for him."

If Guerendo can't play this Thursday, the 49ers will start their fourth running back of the season -- Patrick Taylor Jr., whom they signed this offseason. Taylor spent the first three seasons of his career with the Packers.

"We look for guys who have the ability to make our team," Shanahan said when asked what drew him to Taylor. "And in order to have the ability to make our team, you have to have the running skills that we like to where if we feel if your opportunity ever comes that you're going to be a tough runner who hits the right holes and fights for yards. And also if you can't make one of those top two positions, how well you can do on special teams. He had done both of those things in his career in Green Bay and he has been doing them for us since he got here. If Isaac can't go, it will be his opportunity. And as you guys saw him run yesterday and earlier in the year in Seattle, he's a solid, good back."

In four seasons, Taylor has just 311 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Get well soon, Isaac.

