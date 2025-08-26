49ers running back room is complete after this notable roster cut
The San Francisco 49ers are in the process of getting their roster down from 90 players to 53. In an effort to do so, they released a long-time former 49ers running back, Jeff Wilson.
San Francisco 49ers release Jeff Wilson
The move shouldn't come as a huge shock. Wilson was unsigned before training camp, and it was mostly injuries above him that gave him a chance to come to camp, let alone make the team. However, as the room started to deteriorate due to injuries, the idea of Wilson making the roster looked more appealing.
One of the big issues with the 49ers' running back room is the youth. Isaac Guerendo is an inexperienced Year 2 player, and Jordan James is a rookie. Both have missed multiple weeks with injuries, and James is currently out.
Wilson has been in the NFL since 2018. He was with the 49ers from 2018-2022, and even in the past two years with Miami, he played under Mike McDaniel, so he knew the scheme well. There was a case to keep Wilson as the known commodity, especially with the young players failing to take a step.
Guerendo returned to practice last week and participated in the final preseason game. He appears to be healthy and ready for Week 1. Beyond that, the team acquired Brian Robison Jr. via trade to give them a formidable backup.
Had they not added Robinson, Wilson would have had a strong chance to make the team once again. However, with Robinson as the two and Guerendo healthy enough to be the three, they do not really need Jordan James as the fourth.
However, they are not going to cut a rookie that they just drafted, especially when the injury is as serious as the one James is recovering from.
The move should speak to the team’s confidence in his health. James may only miss another week or so of practice, and they may start to work him in soon. If they were more concerned with his health, they may have opted to keep the extra back.
With Wilson out of the door, the running back room is now officially set. They only have four running backs on the entire roster, and all four should be considered locks to make the team.
Considering Jeff Wilson is a vested veteran, he will not have to go through the waiver process. The 49ers will sign a practice squad running back, and unless a younger back that they like is available and willing to sign, it is almost a lock for Wilson to come back around on the practice squad. So, it is a quick farewell, but likely not a full goodbye for the 49ers and Wilson.