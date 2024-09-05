Talanoa Hufanga has a Chance to Play Against the Jets
The first injury report for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 is out.
On the report was one eye-opening name -- Talanoa Hufanga. He was a limited participant for the 49ers at practice on Thursday. That means Hufanaga has a chance to play against the Jets in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said himself that Hufanga has a "possibility" to play. It would be a stretch if he gets to start in the game, but the fact that he could be active is encouraging. Hufanga has been working his way back from a torn ACL that he sustained last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He began practicing for the first time with the 49ers almost two weeks ago. It sounds like he is trekking well. However, it would be fairly reckless of the 49ers to play Hufanga against the Jets. They should focus on slowly integrating him back in. Even if he is a full participant for the rest of practice this week, they should still rule him out.
The 49ers didn't place Hufanga on the physically unable-to-perform list. That means they expect him to be active within the first four games of the season. So long as they are taking it slow and steady him so that he doesn't rush back. Neither Hufanga or the 49ers should feel desperate for his return. His presence back in practice is already making a positive impact as it is.
“He’s working his way back. It's just great to see him out there, to get pads on and have a helmet on and go through individual," said defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. "Really excited for him. He's really worked his butt off. Hearing how he's gone through this process, I'm not surprised just because of who he is. I think everybody involved with it, but him primarily, the way that he worked to get back to this, it's exciting and really happy for him.”
George Odum is the presumed player who will start in Hufanga's place alongside Ji'Ayir Brown. Odum typically plays exclusively in special teams but has been making strides at being a sufficient starter. He'll hold it down until Hufanga is ready to make his return.