49ers safety overview: A summer of competition with lots of new faces
The San Francisco 49ers safety room looks a lot different than last season and the group is completely revamped compared to two years ago. With plenty of new names we could see some changes in the depth chart order as the summer goes on.
Malik Mustapha
Malik Mustpaha had a strong rookie season. The former fourth-round pick is physical and brings click-and-close with speed. If he takes a step forward this year, he could begin to get national notice. Mustapha tore his ACL in the regular season finale last year, but there is a chance he will not miss any regular-season time. Even if he does, it should be a game or two.
Ji’Ayir Brown
Brown has started for the past two years, but a good portion of it has been aided by other injuries and shuffling in the secondary. The team seems to like, but not love Brown, which sets up for a big season in 2025.
Jason Pinnock
Pinnock has started experience with the New York Giants and should come in with the idea that he can push and potentially beat out one of the two younger names ahead of him.
Richie Grant
Richie Grant has nearly as many starts as Pinnock during his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Grant is more of a box safety who can also scoot into the slot if needed, while Pinnock would be better playing the deep halves.
Marquise Sigle
With the 49ers releasing George Odum, the fifth-round pick from Kansas State, now has a path to the roster. Special teams will be vital for him to sneak in.
Jaylen Mahoney
The 2024 UDFA is back for another season and should have a clear path to the practice squad again in year two.