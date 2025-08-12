49ers Say WR Battle Is 'More Open Than Ever' After Rookie's Injury

All 49ers

The clock is ticking.

Henry Cheal

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Wide receiver depth has become a pressing need for the San Francisco 49ers.

To combat this key problem, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is encouraging strong competition for the wide receiver position in the locker room and from free agency.

Shanahan: Injury situation 'gives opportunities' to more players

Kyle Shanaha
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Shanahan provided an update on all wide receivers currently practicing, including a projected Week 6 return for Brandon Aiyuk, who will start the season on IR.

Rookie Jordan Watkins impressed in the opening match against the Broncos, but unknowingly picked up a high ankle sprain and will sit out for about a month.

Jauan Jennings and Jacob Cowing are both dealing with calf and hamstring issues, respectively.

Cowing is expected to return to practice on Tuesday, most likely in a limited capacity.

On top of the injuries, after pleading no contest to a DUI charge, 30-year-old Demarcus Robinson now awaits a possible suspension from the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp. Mandatory C
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

“It’s been an obvious situation to me for a while, so it’s stuff we’re working on," Shanahan reported on Monday's press conference.

"It’s stuff we’re trying to really put pressure on these younger guys. That’s why it was really unfortunate for Watkins to get that setback because we really believed he could have helped us early. But he needed to practice to be able to help us. So, it’s a minor setback for him.

"Hopefully he’s back around then, but he’ll still need to pick up on the practice time. It gives opportunities to a lot more guys. So, all these guys got opportunities to make our team this year and opportunities to help us here, definitely in Week 1. But it’s a lot more open than it’s ever been before.”

Who will make the 53-man roster?

Ricky Pearsal
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The 49ers' front office has two more weeks, August 26 at 1:00 pm PT, to select their core for the season.

At 49ers on SI, we revealed our initial 53-man roster prediction following the 30-9 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos.

The uncertainty intensifies the battle for wide receiver spots, both internally and externally.

As it stands, 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall can train with confidence, knowing that he'll not only make the final roster but also be around to start in Week 1 against rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are trying out several players, including Isaiah Hodgins, Junior Bergen, Russell Gage Jr., Terique Owens, and Robbie Chosen.

The question remains: which six will make the roster?

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

