San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster prediction after preseason debut

Things have come into focus after one preseason game.

Parker Hurley

Now that the San Francisco 49ers' first preseason game is in the books, the roster outlook is starting to get a bit clearer. What would a potential 53-man roster look like after the preseason loss to the Denver Broncos?

Quarterback (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadi
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Carter Bradley may not even stick on the practice squad after his performance, and the 49ers cut Tanner Mordecai for Bradley. Kuris Rourke will be on the IR to start the year. 

Running Back (5): Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Patrick Taylor, Kyle Juszcyk 

San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Corey Kiner is clearly behind Patrick Taylor, and while he outproduced him, it was not enough to pass him. The real question is if Guerendo or James will get an injury designation to open a roster spot. 

Wide Receiver (6): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Junior Bergen 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins makes a reception over Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in t
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins makes a reception over Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk will start the year on the IR, which will open the door for Junior Bergen, who had a nice return in the preseason opener. This pushed him ahead of veteran Russell Gage. 

Tight End (4): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis 

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton (36) during the first
August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton (36) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It appears both Tonges and Willis have a good chance to make the roster over Ross Dwelley. 

Offensive Line (8): Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Matt Hennessy 

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andre Dillard may make it, but his injury status is a massive question, and he may stay on the PUP to start the year. Keeping just eight speaks to the weak depth of the unit, though. 

Interior Defensive Line (5): Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, CJ West, Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis, San Francisco 49er
Kalia Davis may have locked down a roster spot with his strong performance in the preseason opener. Givens' injury does not appear serious enough that he will miss the entire year, so he has to make the initial 53-man roster before they decide what to do with him. 

Edge Rushers (4): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) speaks to the media following a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credi
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) speaks to the media following a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jonathan Garvin appears to be ahead of Robert Beal, and Sam Okuayinonu is hurt. 

Linebacker (6): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford, Curtis Robinson 

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robinson should provide enough special teams value to lock down a 53rd spot. 

Cornerback (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Tre Brown, Upton Stout, Darrell Luter, Dallis Flowers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. (5) catches a 36-yard touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers cornerback
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. (5) catches a 36-yard touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dallis Flowers (35) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dallis Flowers has shone in training camp and translated that to the preseason. Look for him to make the roster. 

Safety (4): Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant, Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown 

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malik Mustapha will start the year on the PUP, making this position pretty cut and dry. 

Special Teams (3): Jake Moody, Thomas Morestead, Jon Weeks

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebi
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is set.

