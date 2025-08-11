San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster prediction after preseason debut
Now that the San Francisco 49ers' first preseason game is in the books, the roster outlook is starting to get a bit clearer. What would a potential 53-man roster look like after the preseason loss to the Denver Broncos?
Quarterback (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
Carter Bradley may not even stick on the practice squad after his performance, and the 49ers cut Tanner Mordecai for Bradley. Kuris Rourke will be on the IR to start the year.
Running Back (5): Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Patrick Taylor, Kyle Juszcyk
Corey Kiner is clearly behind Patrick Taylor, and while he outproduced him, it was not enough to pass him. The real question is if Guerendo or James will get an injury designation to open a roster spot.
Wide Receiver (6): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Junior Bergen
Brandon Aiyuk will start the year on the IR, which will open the door for Junior Bergen, who had a nice return in the preseason opener. This pushed him ahead of veteran Russell Gage.
Tight End (4): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis
It appears both Tonges and Willis have a good chance to make the roster over Ross Dwelley.
Offensive Line (8): Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Matt Hennessy
Andre Dillard may make it, but his injury status is a massive question, and he may stay on the PUP to start the year. Keeping just eight speaks to the weak depth of the unit, though.
Interior Defensive Line (5): Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, CJ West, Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis
Kalia Davis may have locked down a roster spot with his strong performance in the preseason opener. Givens' injury does not appear serious enough that he will miss the entire year, so he has to make the initial 53-man roster before they decide what to do with him.
Edge Rushers (4): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff
Jonathan Garvin appears to be ahead of Robert Beal, and Sam Okuayinonu is hurt.
Linebacker (6): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford, Curtis Robinson
Robinson should provide enough special teams value to lock down a 53rd spot.
Cornerback (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Tre Brown, Upton Stout, Darrell Luter, Dallis Flowers
Dallis Flowers has shone in training camp and translated that to the preseason. Look for him to make the roster.
Safety (4): Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant, Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown
Malik Mustapha will start the year on the PUP, making this position pretty cut and dry.
Special Teams (3): Jake Moody, Thomas Morestead, Jon Weeks
This is set.