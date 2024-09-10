49ers Should Rest Christian McCaffrey Against the Vikings
Week 1 had a shocking start for the San Francisco 49ers.
Star running back Christian McCaffrey was a last-minute scratch against the New York Jets. His calf/Achilles injury which has been nagging for the last month was too much to overcome. It was shocking to see since he was so adamant he was playing.
“Just the same stuff that was bothering him all week," said Kyle Shanahan on ruling McCaffrey inactive. "There was a little too much today, game-time decision. He came in, just talking to him about it, it was still there. Thought it was going to be smart to keep him out and glad we did.”
It most certainly was a smart decision to hold McCaffrey out. An Achilles injury is no joke no matter how mild. Sitting McCaffrey is also easy when the 49ers have an excellent backup like Jordan Mason. And boy, was he phenomenal against the Jets rushing 28 times for 147 yards and a score.
The 49ers should rest McCaffrey against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Playing it safe with McCaffrey is the best course of action. The moment he was inactive against the Jets, it indicated his injury was worse than let on.
McCaffrey is an extremely tough player. If his injury were mild, then he would've played. But the fact that he couldn't go shows that he is dealing with a troublesome one. Besides, it's not like his calf/Achilles is going to get drastically better in less than a week.
Letting him rest against the Vikings, an average-at-best opponent is wise. The 49ers offense didn't skip much of a beat with Mason as the starter. Mason has proven that the offense can stay at a high level with him as the starter. His performance against the Jets should make it an easy choice for the 49ers to make on McCaffrey's status.
However, that isn't how Shanahan sees it.
“Not really. We always, we think very highly of JP. When he’s been in those situations, that's what he’s always done," Shanahan said. "You always want Christian out there. What he brings to the run game, also what he brings to the pass game. It's huge to have Christian. But at the expense of losing him for more games.”
It makes sense for Shanahan to want his best offensive player back. If he's healthy enough and ready, then the 49ers will play him. But why take that risk when it is unnecessary? They don't desperately need him back. The 49ers have a sound running back in Mason to keep them dominant.
Sitting out McCaffrey one more week to let him rest isn't as detrimental as playing him. The 49ers have to think about the whole season here. His calf/Achilles is a problem that has lingered since the end of last year. Take the slow approach with him or risk being without him for longer.
The decision is easy here. Sit him against the Vikings and let Mason continue to flourish. His spot will be there once he's fully fit.