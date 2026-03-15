4 Free Agency Signings the 49ers Can Still Make Under the Cap

The San Francisco 49ers have had a busy and successful start to free agency. While most of the big names are now gone, there are still a few players who are worth considering for the team in the next couple of days and weeks. How else can the 49ers improve their roster?

Najee Harris

The 49ers currently would need a better backup to Christian McCaffrey. They may trust Jordan James, but nothing he did in his rookie season warrants that. So, the team will be looking outside of their roster. Brian Robinson Jr. is an option, and as the days go by, the odds of him returning get higher. Still, a similar bet would be Harris, who has more upside, but is coming off a devastating injury. At a low price, a former first-round running back is not a bad bet.

Brady Christensen

The 49ers need to find someone to compete to start at left guard. They let most of the good options go, and it appears Joel Bitonio is on the border of retiring, making him an unlikely option. If they want to take a swing at a cheap free agent, Christensen is the guy. He improves the run game any time he is on the field.

The issue is that he played 965 snaps in 2022 and has played 761 snaps in the three seasons since. If he can stay healthy, he is better than anything San Francisco has, though. At his cost, and their need, why not?

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Joey Bosa

This has been speculated for months, and the talk will only pick up the longer that Joey Bosa goes unsigned. Bosa only has a few good years left in him; the 49ers have a need for a rotational rusher, and he could play one season with his brother Nick. The reason he is not already signed likely comes down to money. If Joey wants a pay cut to play with Nick, this is going to happen.

An array of wide receiver options

After adding a veteran in Mike Evans, the team could double-dip and add another big-name skill player. Similar to Evans, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, and DeAndre Hopkins are all getting older, and health is not in their favor anymore.

However, when healthy, all of them are still high-end options, and all of them are seasoned veterans who can work to win a Super Bowl if the team makes the playoffs.