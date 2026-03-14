49ers Mock Draft: Reassessing Their Needs After One Week of Free Agency

This has been a successful week for John Lynch, adding Mike Evans, Osa Odighizuwa, and bringing back Dre Greenlaw. Combine the additions with player visits at Indy, along with upcoming 30 visits, and pieces of the draft puzzle are coming together.

If the Niners sign Ben Bartch, I think that takes guard off the draft board, along with DT and LB. The rest are still in play, with the first round highlighting the primary four.

1st Round (27): WR, OT, Edge, S

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WR

The Niners are bringing Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. in for a 30 visit. He makes sense over KC Concepcion to me. 4% drop rate to 10%, 27 missed forced tackles to 14. A receiver that produces out of what the 49ers run.

OT

Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor has the physical tools to be a high impact left tackle in a few years. Fast, strong, long. However, he’s still raw, plays too high, and has much to learn, having not started in football until junior college.

Other tackles that may fall to 27 include Caleb Lomu, with the Niners not scouting BYU-Utah, and Kadyn Proctor, with a body type the Niners don’t draft. I think it’s Iheanachor, or no tackle drafted.

Edge

At Indianapolis, the Niners met with Miami’s Akheem Mesidor, who had 13 sacks and 67 pressures this year. The issue with Mesidor is his age; he’ll be 25 when the season begins. Mesidor wins on power, but that’s easier to do in college against younger players. He has pass rush moves but can struggle with counters.

T.J. Parker lacks get-off; Zion Young is run first not pass rush first, the same with Keldric Faulk. Edge seems more aligned as the 2nd round pick than a first. The Niners are clearly interested in Mesidor, but most mocks have him going from 19 to 23.

Safety

If Emmanuel McNeil-Warren lasts to 27, he needs to be considered. Pass coverage skills, long, physical, can play run or pass, creates turnovers in PBUs, picks, and forced fumbles. At a position long neglected, and arguably the team’s worst, EMW would turn a primary weakness into a strength.

A defense needs to be stout up the spine. Adding Odighizuwa, Greenlaw, and EMW would make that happen. I pass on Dillon Thieneman; his test speed is not his play speed.

For the Niners, I think the order is: 1) Mesidor, 2) Cooper, 3) Iheanachor, 4) Concepcion. For me: 1) Cooper, 2) EMW, 3) Iheanachor.

2nd Round (58): WR, Edge

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I think these are the only two positions under consideration at 58. The primary needs on offense and defense, where the team can’t afford to wait until the 4th. My expectation is that the first and second round picks are these two positions in pick the order.

WR

The Niners met with Clemson’s Antonio Williams at the Combine. Elite hands, 4.4 speed, accelerates well, but weak only ten bench reps, and the production just isn’t there. On performance, he should be a 4th round pick, but if the Niners wait until their 4ths begin, he’s gone.

Others here are Elijah Sarratt and Chris Bell, whom I’m much higher on than Williams. Some like Zachariah Branch, but 50% of his targets are screens, 60% behind the line, and 75% ten yards or in; he’s protected because he’s just too small.

Edge

Lots of talent in the 2nd at edge, but who drops to 58? Derrick Moore speed to power with 11 sacks. Dani Dennis-Sutton, who brings run and rush. Malachi Lawrence, Gabe Jacas, Joshua Josephs, R. Mason Thomas. At least one will fall. All can help.

Niners: WR: Bell, Williams, Sarratt. Edge: Moore, Jacas, Dennis-Sutton, Lawrence.

Me: WR: Sarratt, Bell. Edge: Moore, Jacas, Dennis-Sutton.

4th Round (127, 133, 138, 139): S, DB, C, BPA

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These picks can be packaged up or down, quite possibly both.

Players I think they’ll look at:

Center Logan Jones (Iowa) 4.59 in Kyle Shanahan’s all-important 20 shuttle.

RB J’Mari Taylor (Virginia) fits the blueprint. Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest) ran 4.37 but fumbles.

Edge Romello Height (Texas Tech), coming in for a 30 visit.

DB Charles Demmings (SFA), ball hawk, Daylen Everett (UGA) met at Indy, Will Lee (A&M) and Julian Neal (Arkansas) size, Tacario Davis (UW) size speed but he’s likely gone, Hezekiah Masses (Cal) excels in zone, ball hawk.

S Bud Clark (TCU), VJ Payne (K St), Jakobe Thomas (Mia), long playmakers that create turnovers.

Niners, if Mesidor falls to 27.

1) Akheem Mesidor, 2) Chris Bell, 4a) Logan Jones, 4b) J’Mari Taylor, 4c) Daylen Everette, 4d) Bud Clark.

Niners, if Mesidor is gone

1) Omar Cooper, 2) Derrick Moore, or 4d) Romello Height.

Me, if Cooper falls to 27.

1) Omar Cooper 2) Derrick Moore, 4a) Will Lee, 4b) Bud Clark, 4c) Parker Brailsford (Alabama) C, 4d) Aamil Wagner (Notre Dame) OT. I take Demmings at 4a if he’s on the board.

Me, if Cooper is gone

1) EMW, 2) Moore, 4a) Josh Cameron (Baylor) WR/KR

Me, if they trade down

Riley Nowakowski (Indiana) FB/H-Back/TE pancake blocking replacement at FB.