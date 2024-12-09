49ers Show Their Pride and Fight in 38-13 Rout of Chicago
The 49ers responded to two straight embarrassing losses with a game that proved what this team can be in a 38-13 shellacking of the Chicago Bears.
San Francisco’s flickering playoff hopes are down to 4% but the team made a statement on their capability in a dominant 60-minute win.
While it may be too late to salvage this season, the game showcased what the offense can be next year with a few tweaks. No definitive conclusions can be drawn from playing a too young Bears team, this game was more of a self-test of the Niners potential going forward.
GAME BALLS
George Kittle – This week he got the opportunities and produced, six catches for 151 yards and a long of 33.
Brock Purdy – Proving his health in a complete game, 20-25 for 325 yards, 2 touchdowns and a rating over 145. He only took one sack and didn’t turn the ball over.
Isaac Guerendo – In his first career start, 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 50 yards.
Leonard Floyd – Two sacks, taking his season total to 8.5, the team leader.
Yetur Gross-Matos – Three sacks in his best game as a Niner.
Kyle Shanahan and Nick Sorensen – Facing a depleted roster and limited options they both came up with creative game plans. The Niners were prepared and fired up.
PENALTY FLAGS
Ji’Ayir Brown - Continues to struggle and be targeted by opposing offensive coordinators.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
The 49ers needed this game for their confidence and pride, as well as their trust in each other and the coaching staff. This level of execution now becomes the expectation for each game to close out the year.
They’ve run out of time to make the playoffs, the late losses in the three games that Shanahan keeps bringing up will prove to be the story of the season. What could have been vs. what went down.
Can this game have meaning for this year and next? Potentially. This gives Guerendo a sense of confidence as well as a path for what he needs to work on. The key is if this leads to a change in Shanahan to call plays for the team as it is, not as it was. Leverage the talent of the full roster, utilize all of the skill sets, and take that lesson into next year. Multiplicity, not comfort zone.
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
The problem for the Niners is the 5th division tiebreaker, strength of victory (W-L of teams beaten). They only have two wins over teams with winning records (Seattle and Tampa Bay). Even if the planets align and they tie on the first four tiebreakers they lose the fifth.
Seattle - If they win two games they clinch vs. the Niners by winning the tiebreakers. If they go 1-3 but beat the Rams still win (division record), Green Bay or Minnesota likely win (common games), Chicago likely still win on strength of victory (helped by beating Denver).
Arizona – Should win their next two (Carolina and New England). If they beat the Rams win on common games (sweep LA). If they lose to Rams and Niners, Niners win on conference record.
Rams – Can clinch tiebreaker over the Niners with win on Thursday night or any division win. They win the tiebreaker on common games by beating Minnesota and Buffalo.
3-Way – Seattle wins a 3-way tie if they beat the Rams in the final week. The Rams win over the Niners if it goes to common games. The 49ers need a Christmas miracle to win the 3-way.
Wild Card/Washington: If they win two more NFC games they clinch if the Niners lose to Detroit. The Commanders play New Orleans, Philly, Atlanta and Dallas. Should win at least two.
Bottom line: Once Seattle wins two more it’s over, and if they don’t the Rams have the common games tiebreaker.
Next Game: The Rams at home on Thursday night. Do or die. Matthew Stafford is dropping dots. George Kittle usually shines in prime time. While Dre Greenlaw returns we’ll see if he’s in football shape. High stakes, should be a great game.