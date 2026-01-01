Multiple 49ers Listed as Questionable for Week 18 Against the Seahawks
All hands on deck are needed for the San Francisco 49ers if they want to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.
Surprisingly, they have a chance to achieve that. Kyle Shanahan revealed on Thursday that no player has been ruled out ahead of their critical Week 18 matchup, but there are five 49ers listed as questionable.
Trent Williams
As encouraging as it is to see that Trent Williams is listed as questionable, he's most likely not going to play on Saturday night. He hasn't practiced all week due to a hamstring injury.
He sustained it on the first play of the game on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears. Hamstrings usually don't recover in six days, so Williams will be playing hurt if he suits up.
I just wouldn't expect him to do so. Austen Pleasants will get the nod to fill in for Williams again if he's ruled out.
George Kittle
A true encouraging sign is that George Kittle is recovering from his ankle sprain. Although he's also likely going to be playing through pain.
But this isn't a game he's going to miss out on. It's not like a hamstring injury that totally restricts a player. Kittle can brace and tape up his ankle to reduce the pain.
Plus, he's already made it clear that he's going to play against Seattle. Being without Kittle and Williams would be devastating for the 49ers. Thankfully, they will have Kittle available.
Ricky Pearsall
The PCL sprain will be an ongoing issue for Ricky Pearsall until the season ends. He will end up being indefinitely listed as questionable from here on out.
There should be no concern for him to miss this game. He quietly had a solid performance against the Bears, putting up five catches for a team-high 85 yards.
Upton Stout
A concussion took rookie Upton Stout out of the game against Chicago. He's still currently in the concussion protocol, but his progression in practice is massively positive.
Stout managed to shed the blue no-contact jersey on the final day of practice on Thursday. There's a good chance he will suit up against the Seahawks.
Keion White
Another player who couldn't finish the game against the Bears is Keion White. A groin injury took him out of the game and for two practices this week.
However, he was able to practice in the final session on a limited basis. That gives him a shot to suit up and play against Seattle. The 49ers can ill-afford being down a defensive lineman.
