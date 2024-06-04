All 49ers

49ers Sign Christian McCaffrey to a Two-Year Extension

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Another player on the San Francisco 49ers wins their "holdout" by successfully getting their desired contract extension.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is signing a two-year extension to remain with the 49ers through 2027 for an average salary of $19 million per year. He also gets $24 million in guarantees with his new extension.

McCaffrey gets the pay raise he was looking for when he skipped the first week of organized team activities. The whole idea that McCaffrey missed OTAs due to his wedding was always delusional.
Anytime a primetime starter is missing in action, it usually means that there is something going on.

That "something" was McCaffrey wanting to be paid what he deserves. For the second time of his career, McCaffrey resets the running back market thanks to his new average annual salary of $19 million. McCaffrey joins

The 49ers were always going to give McCaffrey a pay raise. They did so for Raheem Mostert four years ago when he wanted one, so of course they were going to do it for a significantly better player in McCaffrey. He is the engine of the offense that the 49ers cannot be without.

McCaffrey joins Jauan Jennings as another 49ers player who missed the first OTAs in search of a new deal. Both players accomplished what they set out to do, which makes Brandon Aiyuk the last one waiting in the wings. That is assuming he even gets one as there has been zero progress.

Everything has been superb for the 49ers ever since they traded for McCaffrey in the middle of the 2022 season. And now that he is locked in until 2027, it only further cements how sweet of a trade that was for the franchise.

