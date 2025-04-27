All 49ers

The 49ers Sign Mississippi State Linebacker Stone Blanton as a UDFA

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Stone Blanton (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Here's another player who just might make a 53-man roster one day.

Mississippi State linebacker Stone Blanton has signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent according to reports. This is the same coaching staff that signed Azeez Al-Shaair as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and now he's a highly-paid starting linebacker for the Houston Texans. So don't count out Blanton just yet.

The NFL didn't invite Blanton to the Combine even though he recorded 125 tackles last season in the SEC. He seems to lack top-end speed, but he has good instincts which allow him to make plays. And he's almost 6'2", so it's hard to throw the ball over his outstretched arms when he's in zone coverage.

Blanton probably doesn't have the straight-line speed to play outside linebacker for the 49ers, but he could be a good fit at middle linebacker as a backup for Fred Warner who isn't the fastest linebacker, either. But he is tall, instinctive and extremely effective in zone coverage. Blanton has similar traits enough though he isn't anywhere near as athletic as Warner.

The 49ers are among the best teams in the league when it comes to scouting, drafting and developing linebackers. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in particular has an outstanding track record developing linebackers on the 49ers, the Jets and even the Jaguars. So if he sees something in Blanton, he probably has some talent.

Look for Blanton to start his career on the 49ers practice squad.

