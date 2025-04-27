All 49ers

The 49ers Sign Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor as a UDFA

You have to give head coach Kyle Shanahan credit when it comes to signing and drafting wide receivers.

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) runs after a catch against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (28) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
This is a good addition.

The 49ers have signed Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor as an undrafted free agent according to reports. Neyor didn't produce a lot in college -- he caught just 87 passes in five seasons -- which is why he went undrafted.

But he also caught 17 touchdown passes and averaged a whopping 18.3 yards per catch, so he's a big-play guy. And that's because he's 6'4", 218 pounds, he runs a 4.40 and he's a good route runner. That's why the NFL invited him to the Combine despite his meager production.

Neyor lacks play strength and will get outmuscled for the ball in the air if he's not open, so he's a project. And he might never land a spot on a 53-man roster -- he probably will start his career on the practice squad and he could end it there too if he doesn't improve dramatically.

But this is the kind of talent teams should want to develop. Instead of signing a player with a low ceiling simply because he fits your offensive or defensive scheme sign a player with premium traits and coach him up. Teach him your system. Take a risk on someone worth developing.

You have to give head coach Kyle Shanahan credit when it comes to signing and drafting wide receivers. Of all the coaches in the NFL, he might have the best feel for scouting the position. He always seems to find extremely talented wide receivers who have been overlooked.

