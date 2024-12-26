49ers Sign Offensive Tackle Charlie Heck
The 49ers need bodies.
That's why they just signed offensive tackle Charlie Heck of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Because in a corresponding move, the 49ers placed backup left tackle Jaylon Moore on Injured Reserve. And starting left tackle Trent Williams is out for the season, too. Which means Heck might have to play on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.
The 49ers' first choice to start at left tackle is Spencer Burford, and if he's healthy, he'll play. Ideally, Heck will be nothing more than an insurance policy as he tries to learn the 49ers' complex offensive scheme as quickly as possible. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Burford has a calf strain and it's unclear whether he can or should play against the Lions. If there's a risk that he could make his calf injury worse or potentially tear his Achilles, he absolutely should not play considering the 49ers already have been eliminated from the playoffs.
Here's the good news for the 49ers: Heck should be ready to play in a pinch if the 49ers need him to. He's a former fourth-round pick who has 21 games in the NFL. The Texans drafted him, and in 2023 he played for DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik who came from the 49ers. Which means Heck should be familiar with Kyle Shanahan's terminology.
The 49ers probably don't have high expectations for Heck. He's the best player they could find under the circumstances. If he can simply keep Brock Purdy healthy, Heck will do his job.