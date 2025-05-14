49ers Sign Rookie UDFA Nickelback Derrick Canteen to Three-Year Deal
The 49ers just added depth to their defensive-back room.
Undrafted free agent rookie Derrick Canteen has signed a three-year deal with the 49ers the team announced on Tuesday. Canteen was invited to the 49ers rookie minicamp last week and clearly impressed. To make room for him on the roster, the 49ers waived safety Quindell Johnson.
The 49ers list Canteen as a cornerback, but Cincinnati lists him as a safety. Last season, he played all over Cincinnati's defense, but he mostly played safety and nickelback. He played just a handful of snaps as a true cornerback near the boundary. I would expect the 49ers are going to play him at nickelback.
The past two seasons, the 49ers' starting nickelback was Deommodore Lenoir -- he would line up outside in the base defense and move to the slot in the nickel defense. Now, Robert Saleh is back as the 49ers defensive coordinator, he prefers to have a full-time nickelback who doesn't move back and forth. Which means Lenoir will stay outside this season.
That's why the 49ers drafted Upton Stout in Round 3 -- to play nickelback exclusively. Fifth-round pick Marques Sigle also has nickel experience. And so does Canteen. It's worth noting that Sigle sat out of rookie minicamp with an undisclosed injury. Maybe the 49ers signed Canteen because Sigle won't be available for a while. We'll find out in two weeks when OTAs start.
The nickelback competition is wide open. If he continues to impress this offseason, he just might make the team.