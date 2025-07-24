All 49ers

The 49ers Sign a Wide Receiver Following Jacob Cowing's Injury

The 49ers signed this former Texans wide receiver, which indicates negative news for Jacob Cowing's injury.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Quintez Cephus (81) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Another addition has been made to the wide receiver position.

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams receiver Quintez Cephus following Jacob Cowing's injury on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers are waiving running back Israel Abanikanda. The 49ers claimed Abanikanda back in December.

Cowing pulled his hamstring during Day 1 of training camp. At the time, Kyle Shanahan had no clue how severe the injury was, but hamstring injuries typically knock players out for a while.

The fact that the 49ers signed Cephus indicates that Cowing won't be around, so they need players at the position to run a well-rounded practice.

It's a bummer for Cowing as he was catching Shanahan's eye. He was poised for ample opportunities with Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk out.

Now, he will be out for a little while at least, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's out a few weeks. Cowing dealt with a hamstring injury during last year's training camp as well.

It held him out for the majority of camp. Hopefully, it doesn't replicate that this year. But this injury to Cowing emphasizes how critical it is for Jauan Jennings to participate in practice.

What to know about Quintez Cephus

Houston Texans wide receiver Quintez Cephus (81) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium.
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Quintez Cephus (81) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the meantime, the 49ers will turn to the journeyman Cephus. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

After spending four seasons with the Lions, Cephus would go on to have stints with the Buffalo Bills, Texans, and the Los Angeles Rams.

In the 22 games Cephus has appeared in, he has registered six starts, tallying 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

