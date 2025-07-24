The 49ers Sign a Wide Receiver Following Jacob Cowing's Injury
Another addition has been made to the wide receiver position.
The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams receiver Quintez Cephus following Jacob Cowing's injury on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers are waiving running back Israel Abanikanda. The 49ers claimed Abanikanda back in December.
Cowing pulled his hamstring during Day 1 of training camp. At the time, Kyle Shanahan had no clue how severe the injury was, but hamstring injuries typically knock players out for a while.
The fact that the 49ers signed Cephus indicates that Cowing won't be around, so they need players at the position to run a well-rounded practice.
It's a bummer for Cowing as he was catching Shanahan's eye. He was poised for ample opportunities with Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk out.
Now, he will be out for a little while at least, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's out a few weeks. Cowing dealt with a hamstring injury during last year's training camp as well.
It held him out for the majority of camp. Hopefully, it doesn't replicate that this year. But this injury to Cowing emphasizes how critical it is for Jauan Jennings to participate in practice.
What to know about Quintez Cephus
In the meantime, the 49ers will turn to the journeyman Cephus. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.
After spending four seasons with the Lions, Cephus would go on to have stints with the Buffalo Bills, Texans, and the Los Angeles Rams.
In the 22 games Cephus has appeared in, he has registered six starts, tallying 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns.