49ers Expect Ricky Pearsall at Training Camp Soon
It seems it won’t take long for Ricky Pearsall to make his training camp debut.
On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers held a press conference for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to kick off training camp.
During the presser, Lynch was asked about Pearsall’s status. The 49ers had placed him on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he was still nursing a hamstring injury.
But Lynch clarified that while Pearsall will miss the start of training camp, he doesn’t anticipate him being inactive for long.
The 49ers expect Pearsall at training camp soon. Given the 49ers' view of Pearsall’s PUP stint as “short-term,” I’d guess he will make his debut on July 27.
That is the second wave of camp practices for the 49ers, and it comes off their first rest day. Or, Pearsall could practice on July 25, giving him a rest day immediately.
In any case, Pearsall should be viewed as a question mark, especially because he was supposed to be fine by now.
His hamstring injury held him out of OTAs and minicamp. Shanahan had assured that the injury wasn’t serious and the 49ers were being extra cautious with him.
However, when the 49ers placed him on the PUP list, it was alarming. Hamstring injuries are always a concern, especially for Pearsall.
It was an issue for him last year during training camp as well. So far, his hamstrings are struggling to hold up.
Who knows how long he will hold up once he does make his debut?