All 49ers

49ers Expect Ricky Pearsall at Training Camp Soon

Ricky Pearsall isn't expected to be on the physically unable to perform list for long.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems it won’t take long for Ricky Pearsall to make his training camp debut.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers held a press conference for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to kick off training camp.

During the presser, Lynch was asked about Pearsall’s status. The 49ers had placed him on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he was still nursing a hamstring injury.

But Lynch clarified that while Pearsall will miss the start of training camp, he doesn’t anticipate him being inactive for long.

The 49ers expect Pearsall at training camp soon. Given the 49ers' view of Pearsall’s PUP stint as “short-term,” I’d guess he will make his debut on July 27.

That is the second wave of camp practices for the 49ers, and it comes off their first rest day. Or, Pearsall could practice on July 25, giving him a rest day immediately.

In any case, Pearsall should be viewed as a question mark, especially because he was supposed to be fine by now.

His hamstring injury held him out of OTAs and minicamp. Shanahan had assured that the injury wasn’t serious and the 49ers were being extra cautious with him.

However, when the 49ers placed him on the PUP list, it was alarming. Hamstring injuries are always a concern, especially for Pearsall.

It was an issue for him last year during training camp as well. So far, his hamstrings are struggling to hold up.

Who knows how long he will hold up once he does make his debut?

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News